Heading into Labor Day weekend, gas prices are highest in these state

AAA projected that consumers traveling over the Labor Day weekend aren't going to get any relief at the pump.

"Outside of Ida-impacted areas, gasoline supply is ample for holiday road-trippers, who should expect to pay the most expensive Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2014," AAA said.

Over the past week, gas prices nationwide have already increased 5 cents to about $3.18 per gallon, with the Great Lakes region seeing the largest increases, according to GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan.

De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business that prices in Michigan and Indiana increased more than 12 cents over the last week.

Following closely behind was Kentucky with prices increasing by more than 11 cents, as well as Ohio and North Carolina which saw prices increase by more than eight cents.

On Thursday, AAA released similar data noting that Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and North Carolina saw the largest increases over the last week on average.

Meanwhile, AAA is asking any motorists in any areas affected by Hurricane Ida, such as Louisiana and Mississippi, to avoid filling up if possible while power is still being restored.

"There is ample gasoline supply in the U.S.; any constriction is just a matter of fuel trucks being able to access open roads as flooding dries out and power is restored," AAA said.