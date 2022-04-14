These states are the most environmentally friendly in 2022: Report

With Earth Day just around the corner, one report is revealing which U.S. states are the most environmentally friendly.

On Wednesday, WalletHub published a report on the greenest states in 2022 based on their environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors and climate-change contributions.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 25 metrics and ranked them to find the most environmentally friendly state.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states did within specific measurements.

For example, WalletHub found that Wyoming has the highest air quality, while California has the lowest air quality.

Six states – California, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland and Massachusetts – tied for the state with the highest water quality, while three states – Mississippi, New Jersey and West Virginia – tied for the state with the lowest water quality.

Rhode Island was found to have the lowest energy consumption per capita, while five states tied for the highest energy consumption per capita. Those states included Alaska, Iowa, Louisiana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Meanwhile, WalletHub found that New York had the lowest gasoline consumption in gallons per capita, while Mississippi had the highest.

To see the overall ranking, here are the most environmentally friendly states in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Most environmentally friendly states in 2022

1. Vermont

2. New York

3. Hawaii

4. Maryland

5. California

6. Massachusetts

7. Minnesota

8. Connecticut

9. South Dakota

10. Maine

