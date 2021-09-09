More Starbucks workers push for union vote

Employees at two more Buffalo, New York-area Starbucks coffee shops are joining the push to unionize, Starbucks Workers United said.

This comes just after three other Starbucks locations in the Buffalo area filed petitions last month with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a vote on union representation.

The Buffalo-area workers formed the committee last month to address chronic problems such as understaffing, unpredictable scheduling and insufficient training, employees told the New York Times.

The committee issued a letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson asking the company to "provide a level playing field that will enable Starbucks partners to chose whether or not to unionize without fear of reprisal."

Starbucks refers to its employees as partners.

In the letter, the committee goes on to say that its desire to unionize isn't in response to specific company policies but rather a commitment to making "Starbucks, Buffalo, and the world a better place."

"We believe that this is the best way to contribute meaningfully to our partnership with the company and ensure that both our voices are heard and that, when we are heard, we have equal power to affect change and get things done," the letter reads.

A Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business that the company's goal has always been the same, which is to "create the very best jobs for every partner."

"We do that by listening and working together in a way that brings meaningful support to solve every challenge," the spokesperson said.

Starbucks has no unions at its more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Organizers at the Buffalo-area stores say far more workers have signed union cards than the 30% required to qualify for a vote. If successful, the effort by workers in the Buffalo area would only apply to those stores.

The company says it offers a "full suite of benefits" for both full- and part-time workers.

As part of its benefits package , Starbucks says it offers paid time off, a "competitive 401(k) retirement plan" and stock incentives, health coverage and parental leave. The company also covers college tuition for eligible employees through Arizona State University’s online degree programs.

Representatives for Starbucks Workers United have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.