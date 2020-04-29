Starbucks to reopen coronavirus-closed stores for to-go service in May

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Starbucks, which had temporarily closed many of its cafés because of the coronavirus pandemic, will move to reopen some of those stores for to-go only service starting in May, according to multiple reports.

The coffee chain, which expects to reopen 90 percent of its stores by early June, will employ enhanced safety measures including drive-thru service and order-ahead-and-pickup, which customers can access through the Starbucks’ mobile app. It also recently began providing thermometers and asking staff to self-monitor.

CORONAVIRUS PPP LOANS ARE 'SHORT TERM BAND-AID,' FORMER STARBUCKS CEO SAYS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORPORATION 77.25 -1.44 -1.83%

"This principled approach is showing steady business improvement in China where today, substantially all existing Starbucks stores have reopened with modified operations, new store locations are being added and customer engagement continues to grow," President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said in a prepared statement. “We are leveraging our experience in China to inform our actions in other markets, including the U.S., where we are now entering the ‘monitor and adapt’ phase to reopen many more stores with best-in-class safety protocols.”

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

STARBUCKS ASSISTS OPERATION GRATITUDE IN SENDING OVER 60K CORONAVIRUS CARE PACKAGES TO FRONT LINE HEROES

Some essential businesses operating in the outbreak have employed safety measures including regular health screenings at entrances and requiring workers to wear face masks.

Chick-fil-A said it would install hand-washing stations at its drive-thru and mall locations, instruct team members to wash their hands a minimum of once every 30 minutes and each time they handle cash, and provide cleaning wipes and other supplies. Meanwhile, retailers Amazon and Walmart are enforcing temperature checks on workers upon entry.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Starbucks, in its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, reported that Americas and U.S. comparable store sales declined 3 percent amid the COVID-19 shutdown. Shares of the company, however, have climbed 22 percent in the last month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS