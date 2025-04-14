Starbucks sets new dress code for workers as it revamps cafe look

Starbucks is implementing a new dress code for workers across its North American stores next month, as the coffee giant aims to refresh its store image and boost business under CEO Brian Niccol.

As part of the updated dress code, effective May 12, employees will be required to wear solid black short-sleeve or long-sleeve shirts, which can either be a crew neck, collared or button-up style. Employees may also wear bottoms in any shade of khaki, black or blue denim.

Each employee will also get two company-branded T-shirts for free, according to Starbucks.

STARBUCKS CUTTING 30% OF ITS 'OVERLY COMPLEX' MENU

Starbucks said this change will "create a sense of familiarity" for customers while helping the company "deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners."

This was the latest change made under Niccol, who took over in September and subsequently launched a "Back to Starbucks" strategy aimed at reverting the company back to its coffee house roots. Niccol is not only working to boost profitability, but to improve the work environment after the company faced years of growing pressure from unionization campaigns nationwide and consecutive disappointing fiscal quarters as traffic declined.

The chief executive has swiftly implemented several changes, including eliminating 1,100 support partner roles and closing several hundred open, unfilled positions earlier this year to build more agile teams and streamline operations.

STARBUCKS CEO SAYS BETTER PRICING TRANSPARENCY NECESSARY FOR MOBILE APP

In January, the company announced plans to cut 30% of its food and beverage offerings and has already removed over a dozen less popular drinks to encourage innovation and reduce wait times.

As part of a shift back to a traditional "coffeehouse" atmosphere, Starbucks also reintroduced personal touches like Sharpie-written messages on cups, the use of mugs and the return of the condiment bar – a nod to pre-COVID-19 pandemic norms.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company also reversed its open-door policy, now limiting restroom access and in-store lingering to paying customers. Additionally, the coffee giant re-evaluated its pricing. Starbucks began offering free refills of brewed coffee and tea for dine-in guests to encourage longer visits. Last fall, it stopped charging for alternative milk.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 95.88 +0.16 +0.17%

Niccol also told FOX Business in an exclusive interview in December that he aims to make pricing on its app more transparent.