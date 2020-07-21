Starbucks revamping rewards program, app this fall

Starbucks is rewarding coffee drinkers with more ways to pay and earn free drinks.

The Seattle-based java giant is updating its Rewards loyalty program this fall, the chain announced Tuesday, allowing members to earn rewards points in the form of stars with their debit or credit cards, cash or mobile payments. It's an upgrade from the current model which allows users to earn stars only when they pay with a Starbucks card.

"Our customers have shared with us that they would like more options to pay and earn Stars in the app as a Starbucks Rewards member, in addition to the Starbucks Card," Brady Brewer, Starbucks chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"We expect the expansion of payment options will appeal to an even wider customer audience and deepen engagement with our members," Brewer said.

Starting this fall, Starbucks rewards members earn one-star per $1 spent when they scan and pay with a credit or debit card, cash or mobile wallets payment at coffee shops. Members who pay with their preloaded Starbucks Card earn an extra star -- two stars per $1 spent.

Stars earned can be cashed in for menu items. Members who earn 25 stars, for example, can cash them in for add-ins like an extra shot of espresso; 150 stars equate to a handcrafted drink; and 200 stars will buy a salad, sandwich or protein box.

The coffee chain, like other restaurants, has been relying heavily on digital ordering and payments during the coronavirus pandemic with stores operating on a limited capacity.

Last week, the chain announced it was requiring customers to wear masks inside its coffee shops in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid spikes in cases across the country. The company said customers can utilize its mobile ordering app in places where a local government face-covering mandate is not in place.

