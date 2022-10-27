Starbucks Reserve location opening in NYC's iconic Empire State Building

Coffee giant Starbucks is bringing its elevated roasting experience to the Empire State Building.

The coffee chain announced on Tuesday that a Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be opening in New York City’s iconic landmark on Nov. 16, 2022.

The one-of-a-kind, three-story destination will stretch 23,000 feet — and will mark the second Starbucks Reserve in NYC following the opening of the Meatpacking District's location.

"The store will showcase the imagination of Starbucks with new and classic beverages crafted with Starbucks Reserve coffee, immersive and imaginative hands-on workshops and tasting flights," Starbucks wrote on its website.

It added, "And an extensive menu of Princi shareable plates and entrees for all parts of the day."

The menu will include Starbucks' classic beverages and seasonal favorites, such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha, as well as Starbucks Reserve signature beverages such as the Hazelnut Bianco Latte, Whiskey Barrel Aged Cold Brew and Nitro Almondmilk Mocha.

Starbucks revealed that the Empire State Building Reserve will be the only location that will offer beverages created with Cold Pressed Espresso — a brewing technology that uses cold water and "gentle, upward pressure to unlock a softer, sweeter espresso shot."

Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building will also have a full cocktail and mixology menu to offer customers — including espresso martinis.

The company detailed how the "theater of coffee" remains at the center of the Starbucks Reserve experience.

Small group classes will be available to provide hands-on education on the craft of coffee.

Starbucks SVP of U.S. retail Mark Ring wrote in a statement that the Empire State Building roastery aims to bring people together in a city that’s known for being "diverse and dynamic."

"For almost three decades we have grown alongside the city of New York, where people from around the world gather to connect, explore and share ideas," he said.

"The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store will bring people together in this diverse and dynamic city over incredible coffee and food experiences that celebrate human connection, which is at the heart of the Starbucks Experience."

Empire State Realty Trust CEO Anthony E. Malkin considered it a "privilege" to partner with Starbucks on this new addition that expresses "coffee culture and quality."

"Tenants and visitors to the Empire State Building — recently named Trip Advisor’s #1 attraction in the U.S. — will benefit from this amazing new store, as will everyone in the neighborhood," he said.

The Empire State Building roastery joins just six other Starbucks Reserves — which are located in Seattle, Shanghai, Milan, New York, Tokyo and Chicago.