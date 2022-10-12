Starbucks, Delta Air Lines team up to boost loyalty programs

Delta Air Lines and Starbucks have teamed up to increase membership in their individual rewards programs at a time when consumers are grappling for ways to save money.

The airline and coffee chain announced a partnership Wednesday benefiting both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards members who link their accounts online.

SkyMiles is the carrier's free loyalty program to help travelers earn more miles while the Starbucks Rewards program allows members to earn and redeem Stars for free food and drinks.

Starting Wednesday, customers enrolled in both programs with linked accounts will earn one mile for every $1 spent on certain Starbucks purchases, the companies announced.

On days when members have a flight, they can earn double Stars on eligible purchases at certain Starbucks stores.

Additionally, customers who link their Starbucks and Delta accounts online before January will earn 500 miles and 150 Stars after a qualifying purchase.

New and current loyalty members can benefit from this added perk, the companies said.

The move is a way for Starbucks and Delta to add more benefits to their rewards programs and boost membership at a time when Americans are increasingly looking for ways to save amid the tumultuous economic environment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 29.17 +0.33 +1.14% SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 87.38 +1.17 +1.36%

"We are excited to partner with Delta to offer our members even more valuable benefits, as well as invite more customers to join Starbucks Rewards," Ryan Butz, Starbucks vice president of loyalty strategy and marketing, said in a statement.

This marks Starbucks' first U.S. partner for its loyalty program. However, the move is part of the Atlanta-based carrier's ongoing effort to "evolve" its loyalty program.

Over the past few years, the world's largest airline by revenue has been trying to beef up its program and boost its membership by partnering with a handful of major companies.

Staring back in February, the air carrier teamed up with Instacart so SkyMiles members that had Instacart accounts were able to earn one mile for every dollar spent with the online grocery service. Instacart Express members were also able to start earning 1.5 miles for every dollar spent.

Delta has also teamed up with transportation services such as Turo and Lyft as well as Airbnb.

"By partnering with brands that our customers know and love, your ability to earn SkyMiles for travel isn’t limited to travel itself; you can now earn just as easily going about your daily life as you can on Delta jet at 35,000 feet," a Delta spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.