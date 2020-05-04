Starbucks gradually opens cafes with coronavirus safety measures in place

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Starbucks cafes throughout the United States and Canada are gradually reopening after the coffee giant curbed operations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The company is implementing what it calls a “monitor and adapt” phase where it will reopen cafes with safety precautions in place. However, it won't be business as usual quite yet.

Cafes will implement policies depending upon the location, so customers can safely order and pick up their coffee.

CORONAVIRUS HURTS STARBUCKS SALES AS COFFEE GIANT EYES REOPENING

Starting May 4, customers using the Starbucks app can pick up their orders from a barista at the door and in locations where social distancing guidelines can be applied, customers may even be able to pick up at store counters.

And while some locations are only operating drive-thru windows, other cafes will expand their service to include grab-and-go or order ahead service.

At locations where social distancing guidelines can be applied, stores will allow coffee fanatics to place an order inside the café and take it to-go. Customers can also utilize the Starbucks App to order ahead, pay and then pick it up at the counter. However, the company cautioned that only a limited number of customers will be allowed inside at one time. Additionally, floor markers and signage will be added to remind those to abide by social distancing mandates.

STARBUCKS EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS PROVISIONS FOR 2 WEEKS

Last week, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said during an earnings call that the company has made prioritized the well-being of its staff and customers as it works to continue to responsibly serve the community.

"This principled approach is showing steady business improvement in China where today, substantially all existing Starbucks stores have reopened with modified operations, new store locations are being added and customer engagement continues to grow with each passing week," Johnson said. "We are leveraging our experience in China to inform our actions in other markets, including the U.S."

In order to offer these modified services, Starbucks is taking a number of actions to protect is employees and guests. The company is providing all its locations with protective equipment, including facial coverings and gloves. Additionally, employees will have to check-in prior to the start of their shift and check their temperature.

The coffee giant will also enhance cleaning and sanitation procedures in its locations. Seating will still be prohibited until it is deemed safe to do so.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE