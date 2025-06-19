Starbucks will further align its menu with 'MAHA' initiative, RFK Jr. says

Starbucks' top executive has agreed to further align its menu with the Trump administration’s health goals under its "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, who has been examining the nation's food system to address the root causes of childhood chronic disease, said in a post on X that he met with Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol on Tuesday, who "shared the company’s plans to further MAHA its menu."

During the discussion, Kennedy said he was "pleased to learn that Starbucks' food and beverages already avoid artificial dyes, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and other additives."

Starbucks said the meeting with Kennedy was productive. The company, which announced earlier this year that it was cutting 30% of its menu in order to simplify operations and drive innovation, has already been testing healthier drink options such as a sugar-free vanilla latte topped with protein banana cold foam.

"Our diverse menu of high-quality foods and beverages empower customers to make informed nutritional decisions, with transparency on ingredients, calories, and more. Plus, we keep it real—no high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes, flavors, or artificial trans-fats," Starbucks said in a statement to FOX Business.

Under the MAHA initiative, the administration said it would "lead a coordinated transformation of our food, health, and scientific systems" that it believes will "ensure that all Americans—today and in the future—live longer, healthier lives, supported by systems that prioritize prevention, well being, and resilience."

Kennedy has taken issue with various ingredients, saying that products such as seed oil and FD&C color additives are harmful to humans.

Kennedy has specifically been working to cut out the color additives from the U.S. food supply, saying the "poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development."

Kennedy and the FDA announced a series of new measures in April to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation’s food supply. Kennedy noted that this effort would need voluntary support from food manufacturers, but that the "industry has voluntarily agreed" to do so.

Two major food giants, General Mills and Kraft Heinz, pledged this week to remove FD&C artificial dyes from their respective portfolio of products within the next two years.

McCormick told analysts during its earnings call in March that it has been working with restaurants and foodmakers to reformulate products to remove certain ingredients like food dyes.