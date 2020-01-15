‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ tops $1B

The producers of “Star Wars” have more than a billion reasons to be thankful.

The latest release in the series, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” has crossed the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office sales, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo.

In the United States, it’s raked in nearly $500 million.

The J.J. Abrams-directed movie, which debuted Dec. 20 and features Daisy Ridley as “Rey,” and John Boyega as “Finn,” and follows the battle for intergalactic dominance, as the Resistance aims to end the First Order’s plans to build a new galactic empire, led by acolytes of the Dark Side of the Force.

The movie put a cherry on the Walt Disney Company’s dominant run at the global box office in 2019: Disney generated more than $11 billion in ticket sales last year.

But “The Rise of Skywalker” is not the first Disney film to surpass $1 billion. It’s the seventh released by the studio in 2019 to meet that mark, including “Aladdin,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Frozen II” and “Toy Story 4." Disney is the first studio in history to surpass $10 billion in global box office revenue for one calendar year.

