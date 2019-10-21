'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' debuts final trailer, tickets on sale

Tickets for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” went on sale Monday night alongside the release of the final trailer for the highly anticipated conclusion to the nine-film epic aired during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

Continue Reading Below

The trailer debuted during halftime of Monday’s game and gave “Star Wars” fans their last preview of what to expect when the movie hits theaters on Dec. 20th. “The Rise of Skywalker” is the last film in what has been dubbed the “Skywalker saga” and will the current three-film arc featuring fan favorite characters like Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren.

Prominent sellers AMC Theaters, Fandango and Atom Tickets all prompted fans to secure their tickets ahead of the trailer’s release on Monday.

"It's the end of an era, and fans cannot wait to see the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga that began more than four decades ago," Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement to CNET. "'The Rise of Skywalker' is truly among the biggest and most anticipated films ever, and we are beyond excited to see how this momentous chapter in 'Star Wars' storytelling nears its end."

Disney is aiming to build on the box office success of its previous two films in the main “Star Wars” series. The first film in the current trilogy, “The Force Awakens,” earned more than $2 billion at the global box office, while the second film, “The Last Jedi,” pulled in more than $1.3 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All “Star Wars” films, including the “The Rise of Skywalker,” will eventually appear on Disney+, the company’s upcoming streaming service set to debut on November 12th. Disney is planning multiple “Star Wars” series for the platform, including “The Mandalorian,” as well as new films exploring fresh characters.

Buying tickets online for a highly anticipated blockbuster isn't always easy. Record demand for "Avengers: Endgame" tickets caused multiple ticket platforms to crash earlier this year.

To no one's surprise, the release of the trailer lit up social media with the Disney Studios account registering a half a million views within minutes of the trailer's release.