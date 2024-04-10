‘Star Wars’ chicken leg stilt props from 1977 movie to go for thousands at auction: ‘Bizarre’

A unique prop from the original "Star Wars" movie is up for grabs, with an auction house calling it is "one of the most bizarre finds."

Giant chicken leg stilts worn by English actor Peter Barbour in the 1977 "Star Wars" movie are set to sell at a Hansons Auctioneers "Star Wars" auction on May 3, 2024.

The props used in director George Lucas’ film have a guide price of between roughly $1,000 and $2,100, per Hansons, a United Kingdom-based auction house.

Barbour was the actor in the film who played The Stilt Monster in the first of many "Star Wars" films — "Star Wars IV A New Hope."

The scene in which they were used occurred just after a bar scene. Barbour also filmed an additional scene that was eventually cut from the film and later used, Hansons said.

Peter Barbour’s daughter, Dr. Sue Barbour, told Hansons Auctioneers the idea for a giant chicken came from George Lucas and was put into action the following day.

"When he went to Pinewood Studios, he mentioned it to his camera man, who suggested ‘The Barbours,’ as we had just finished filming ‘Mr. Quilp’ starring Anthony Newley with him," she said.

The U.K.-based Barbour family was known for its stilt-dancing skills.

Peter Barbour was one of three sons who grew up in show business, with acts involving stilt dancing making them popular.

"He showed us all the amazing ideas he’d developed and asked my father if he thought a giant chicken could be done."

Sue Barbour told Hansons that the pair were contacted by an agent who asked them to go to Pinewood Studios — where "Star Wars" was being filmed — to meet Lucas.

"When we arrived, George [Lucas] took us around the props room," she recalled. "He showed us all the amazing ideas he’d developed and asked my father if he thought a giant chicken could be done."

After her father mentioned a pair of stilts he'd made for another film, they brought the props to the studios where the giant chicken leg look was made.

Hansons Auctioneers valuer Steve Fulford told Fox News Digital the legs are "one of the most bizarre ‘Star Wars’-related finds."

He added, "They demonstrate the incredible imagination of director George Lucas and sweep us right back to 1977 when the ‘Star Wars’ phenomenon began."

For more information on how to bid on the unique movie props, anyone can visit Hansons Auctioneers.