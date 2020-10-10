'Housewives' star Lisa Rinna distributes Project Angel's 13 millionth meal to feed people in need

Lisa Rinna took part in a special day for Project Angel, an organization that prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed individuals impacted by serious illnesses.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her husband, Harry Hamlin, attended the organization's 13 Millionth Meal event, which presented a meal to a woman living with HIV.

The reality TV star donned a limited-edition Perry Meek Project Angel Food mask with Swarovski crystals. Meek is known for being Lady Gaga’s longtime costume designer and has also created designs for Cher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson.

Rinna praised the "inspiring" work the project does to ensure people in need have access to nutritious foods.

DARPA GIVES MODERNA $56M GRANT TO BUILD AN 'ESPRESSO MACHINE' FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

"Project Angel Food is an incredible organization, and the work that they do for the local community is both admirable and inspiring. I first became involved with their team 15 years ago, and I couldn’t be more proud of the work that they do," Rinna said in a statement.

She concluded: Through the challenges and hardships of the COVID pandemic, Project Angel Food never closed their doors. Rather, they increased client services to help those in need. Talk about inspiring! The thirteen million meals represent an endless amount of work, thought, community contribution and hope. I couldn’t be more humbled and honored to help them deliver this milestone meal.”

Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub said in a press release that the organization's purpose is to "lead with love."

‘GREY'S ANATOMY,’ ‘STATION 19’ DEDICATE UPCOMING SEASONS TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN NEW VIDEO

"I did not expect to be delivering our 13-millionth meal this soon, but when the pandemic struck we found ourselves on the frontline of COVID relief; and Lisa has been with us every step of the way," Ayoub said. "We have expanded our operation, we are preparing and delivering more meals today than ever -- over a million meals this year alone. Today we celebrate 13 million meals, the community who makes our work possible, and the clients like Patricia whose health and wellbeing are our number one priority.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Patricia was the recipient of the organization's 13 millionth meal.

Project Angel Food was founded in 1989 by Marianne Williamson. It began as a response to the AIDS pandemic. In its first year, Project Angel delivered less than 100 meals per day. Now, over 2,100 people receive meals daily, according to the press release.