‘Grey's Anatomy,’ ‘Station 19’ dedicate upcoming seasons to health care workers in new video

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” are dedicating their upcoming seasons to health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires this year.

The medical dramas both return for a new season on Nov. 12 with a crossover episode and released a new joint promo video Thursday.

In the video, a montage of throwback footage from the medical dramas plays along with clips and pictures from real-life first responders.

“How to Save a Life” by The Fray sounds off in the background, a nod to “Grey’s Anatomy’s” many playings of the song in its earlier season promos.

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey on the hospital drama, shares a message thanking health care workers for their service this year as footage from both shows rolls in the background.

"We all have heroes, people we aspire to be. The ones who fight, who help us to survive," Pompeo says. "When it matters, the ones who always show up to save the day. Thank you."

Krista Vernoff, the showrunner and producer for both ABC dramas, said in a statement, “This season, our work is dedicated to the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day to try to save ours.”

“Wear a mask, save someone else’s life,” Vernoff, 46, concluded her message.