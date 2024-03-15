Expand / Collapse search
St. Patrick's Day: which states dominate with Irish Americans?

Some 30.7 million people living in the US reported Irish heritage

close
Many people are getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with the holiday just a day away.

Those turning out for the festivities over the course of the weekend likely include many of the 30.7 million U.S. residents across the country who reported having Irish ancestry.

Data from the Census Bureau showed the top-five states by population for people with Irish roots included the following:

California: 2.19 million

St. Patrick's Day parade

New York: 2.03 million

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Pennsylvania: 1.89 million

St. Patrick's Day

Florida: 1.83 million

UNITED STATES - 2013/03/09: St Patrick's Day trinkets. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Texas: 1.73 million

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 17: St. Patrick's Day is celebrated during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival on March 17, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW)

Cook County in Illinois notably has nearly 419,000 residents who trace their heritage to some extent back to the Emerald Isle, more than any other county in the U.S., the Census Bureau also found. There, the Chicago River gets dyed a festive green each year.

By another metric – percentage of the population – the Northeast takes the cake for the most people that have Irish roots, led by New Hampshire with 19.2%, according to Census data.

Whether Irish or not, many people in America plan to show their appreciation for Ireland and its culture during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

About 82% of U.S. consumers said in a recent National Retail Federation survey that they plan to suit up for St. Patrick’s Day in the color green.

Meanwhile, 29% will put together a special meal, the survey found. A similar number – 27% – will partake in celebrations at a bar or restaurant. 

Americans are expected to average $44.40 in St. Patrick’s Day-related spending each, the NRF said.