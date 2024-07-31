Spirit Airlines ups the ante with new travel options offering Wi-Fi, snacks and checked bags

Spirit Airlines is making moves in an attempt to no longer be seen as a bare-bones air carrier.

The Florida-based, low-fare airline announced "new, high-value options" for travelers beginning next month that include bigger seats with more legroom, snacks, drinks, checked bags and even Wi-Fi.

"We're unveiling a new era in Spirit's history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before," Ted Christie, Spirit's president and CEO, said in a statement. "We listened to our Guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value."

The four new options announced by the airline offer passengers flexibility with no change or cancelation fees for all guests.

The premium option, called "Go Big," includes a wider seat with added cushioning and legroom, snacks and drinks — including alcoholic ones. It also allows passengers to bring one carry-on bag and one checked bag for no additional charge, priority check-in and boarding and Wi-Fi access. Passengers who book this option will also have no middle seat next to them.

The next tier, dubbed, "Go Comfy," offers a blocked middle seat, priority boarding, a snack and a non-alcoholic drink, in addition to a carry-on and checked bag.

"Go Savvy" is the third tier, which gives passengers either a carry-on or a checked bag, and seat selection.

For those not looking to spend more on these perks, the "Go" tier has a lower price tag with none of the above options, although passengers still have the option of paying for individual features like snacks, drinks, checked bags, seat selection and Wi-Fi.

Bookings for all four options begin Aug. 16. While some get to enjoy their newly-paid perks on the same day, "Go Big" and "Go Comfy" options will be for flights departing on Aug. 27 or later.

Spirit Airlines has been losing money despite booming travel demand, raising questions about its ability to manage debt that is due to mature in 2025 and 2026.

The company's shares have fallen 81% this year.

Spirit's move comes months after rival Frontier Airlines launched a similar product. Both carriers need new revenue streams to drive up earnings.

Southwest Airlines last week said it will end its brand-defining seating policy and start offering assigned and premium seats.

Reuters contributed to this report.