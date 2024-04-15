Spirit Airlines employee caught on video cursing out passenger during altercation

A Spirit Airlines employee can be heard cursing at a passenger at the end of an altercation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida earlier this month.

Another passenger recorded the confrontation instigated by the passenger and posted the now-viral video to social media on April 9, garnering more than 9 million views so far.

"Show me your boarding pass," the Spirit employee can be heard saying to the passenger as the video starts out. The passenger holds up her phone and looks frustrated as she looks away while the employee is writing down something.

"This Spirit employee is very offended because this lady said something rude to her," the man who goes by @sightssoundsflavors on TikTok said while filming. "I think she's taking it a little too far though. Think she's gonna prevent [her] from getting on the plane."

"I will not miss my flight because of you," the passenger said to the Spirit employee, while continuing on in what appears to be a security line.

The Spirit employee finished writing down information from the passenger's boarding pass and then said, "F--- you, too," before storming off.

The passenger smiled and continued on her way.

It is unclear what sparked the altercation, but the person heard narrating the action on the video noted that the employee ending her profane statement with "too," indicating that the passenger may have cursed at her first.

"Wow, what did you say to her? She was very upset," the man on the video said to the passenger, who did not respond on video.

A spokesperson for the airport deferred comment to Spirit, which has not yet responded to a FOX Business inquiry.