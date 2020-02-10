Expand / Collapse search
Spike Lee’s Kobe Bryant Oscar suit pays tribute to late legend

It will be displayed in Lee's home

By FOXBusiness
The purple and yellow suit emblazoned with the number “24” that Spike Lee wore during last night’s Oscars is heading to the film director’s New York City home, according to TMZ.

The suit was worn in tribute to NBA ledged Kobe Bryant, who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others onboard.

At Los Angeles International Airport Monday, reporters caught up with Lee, who said the suit, shipped off before he left, will be framed and displayed in his home in the Big Apple.

Lee, who also posted several tributes to Bryant ahead of his Oscars tribute, directed “Kobe Doin' Work” in 2009, a documentary that followed the basketball star’s career.

