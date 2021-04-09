Southwest Airlines recalling 2.7K flight attendants for summer travel

Southwest Airlines is getting ready for summer travel.

The airline is bringing back more than 2,700 flight attendants to "support the upcoming summer schedule," a Southwest spokesperson told FOX Business on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the airline is recalling all of its flight attendants who chose to participate in its Extended Time-Off Program.

The flight attendants will return to work on June 1.

Southwest’s flight attendant recall follows its recall of pilots, which it announced earlier this month, FOX Business previously reported.

The airline will be bringing back 209 pilots who also voluntarily participated in the Extended Time-Off Program. Just like the flight attendants, the pilots will return to work on June 1.

A spokesperson for Southwest previously told FOX Business that when the pilots return to work, they will be asked to complete "all requalification training requirements prior to resuming flying duties."

Southwest implemented its voluntary time off program when the demand for travel decreased early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

The program was available to a handful of employees for a minimum of six months. During this time, employees would get partial pay as well as other benefits, travel privileges and health care.

However, as more people are getting vaccinated, travel has been picking up.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screened more than 1 million passengers every day since March 11, which is the most prolonged travel rebound since the pandemic started.