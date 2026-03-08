Southwest flight diverts to Atlanta airport, armed tactical units detain man in frightening security scare

Passengers endured a terrifying ordeal last Friday when SWAT teams reportedly swarmed their plane and forcibly removed a passenger at gunpoint following an emergency landing prompted by a potential security threat.

The removal occurred after 9 p.m. in Atlanta on Southwest Airlines Flight 2094, which had departed from Nashville and was bound for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport near Miami, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Friday evening after diverting to respond to a possible security matter," a Southwest spokesperson told Fox 5 Atlanta.

According to witness reports on social media, passengers had been sitting on the plane for over an hour confused when authorities suddenly swarmed the jet and ordered everyone to put their "heads down, hands up."

Multiple videos that went viral showed frightened passengers raising their hands above their heads as tactical units wearing "Atlanta Police" vests swarmed the plane to arrest an individual.

The officers were then heard yelling at the passenger, "Stand up, let’s go, stand up," before they cuffed and dragged him away.

Authorities said multiple local and federal agencies responded to what the FAA described as a "passenger disturbance."

The FBI’s Atlanta office said their agency, along with the Atlanta Police Department, investigated and interviewed the individual, but found no credible threat and confirmed that no charges will be filed.

Authorities did not explain why the passenger in question triggered a security response, but witnesses on social media said he appeared agitated when flight crews stowed his large bag in the overhead bins rather than under the seat. During the flight, fellow passengers reportedly saw him texting something that appeared to resemble a threat.

Sarah Porter, who was seated three rows behind the passenger in question, described the incident as "one of the scariest moments of my life" in a video that went viral over the weekend.

After the passenger was removed, the remaining travelers sat on the plane on the runway for another 90 minutes before deboarding and allowing police canines to check their bags, according to Porter.

Passengers were eventually able to board a new aircraft and arrive in Florida around 4 a.m, Porter said, adding that the short two-hour flight turned into a nine-hour nightmare.

FOX Business reached out to Southwest Airlines for more information.