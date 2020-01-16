Pepsi bets on Super Bowl LIV: If team's score ends in zero, you get a free drink

Pepsi is promising to give everyone in America a free Pepsi Zero Sugar if either team in this year's Super Bowl finishes the game with a score that ends in – yes, you guessed it -- zero.

If that happens, "every fan" will be reimbursed the cost of the soft drink, up to $2.50, for purchases made between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4., PepsiCo announced Thursday.

"At Pepsi, we are always looking for new ways to meet the evolving preferences of our consumers, and we know that people increasingly are looking for sugar-free options," said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi.

The company created the offer to celebrate the rollout of its newly designed can with a matte black finish.

"We are going 'all in' on Pepsi Zero Sugar this year and have created a bold, unapologetic new look to match its great taste, with a new matte black can and a black tab that will stand out anywhere," Kaplan added.

"Pepsi Zero Sugar was one of the fastest growing soda brands in the U.S. in 20191, and it is primed for an even bigger year in 2020 with a new look and new attitude." - Pepsi

In 25 percent of Super Bowl games ever played, at least one team finished with a score ending in zero. Six straight years of games between 1986 and 1991 ended in zero, hitting a new record. However the last two times this occurred was in 2007 and 2016, the company announced.

The Tennessee Titans or Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Green Bay Packers or the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 on Fox at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

In September, the New York-based food and beverage company announced Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing on "the world's biggest stage" during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Pepsi has a wide food and beverage portfolio of roughly 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. In 2018, the company generated more than $64 billion in net revenue, the company announced.