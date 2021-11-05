Southwest 'disheartened' after airline employee accuses mother of human trafficking

Southwest Airlines says it was "disheartened" to learn a mother traveling with her daughter on a flight last month was stopped after being flagged by an airline employee as a potential human trafficker.

Mary MacCarthy, who is White, and her 10-year-old daughter, Moira, who is biracial, were at Denver International Airport on Oct. 22 when they were pulled aside by a Southwest employee, according to the DailyMail.

According to the outlet, a Southwest employee reported the mom for "suspicious behavior." A police report was also allegedly filed indicating the airline and police suspected that the child was being trafficked.

In a clip, exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail, the mother and daughter were seen in tears after being confronted by an employee and two airport officers. Mary MacCarthy can reportedly be heard saying, "It's OK sweetheart," to her sobbing daughter.

"I have a daughter who has unfortunately already been traumatized by police in her life," she said during the clip.

Mary MacCarthy told the outlet that she was infuriated with the Denver Police Department and Southwest and claimed that the accusation was a "racist assumption about a mixed-race family."

Representatives for the Denver Police Department did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"We were disheartened to learn of this mother’s account when traveling with her daughter," Southwest told FOX Business in a statement.

The airline says it's conducting an internal review of the situation and will be reaching out to MacCarthy to "address her concerns" and apologize for her experience.

Southwest said its employees go through "robust training on human trafficking" and that the carrier "prides itself on providing a welcoming and inclusive environment."