Southwest Airlines extends gift of travel with new and returning routes

Southwest Airlines is extending its bookable flight schedule to summer 2022 just in time for the holiday season.

The American airline said its customer base is being given the option to "purchase the gift of travel and an early summer vacation," starting on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The schedule will run through June 4, 2022, according to Southwest’s press release.

New and returning flight routes will be introduced in February and April with nonstop service to popular vacation destinations. Here’s the list Southwest will be working with:

Southwest’s resumed flight service starting on Feb. 17, 2022

Fort Lauderdale and Havana (daily service)

Southwest’s new flight service starting on April 25, 2022

Austin and Tulsa, Okla. (One daily roundtrip)

San Antonio and Oklahoma City (One roundtrip Sunday to Monday and Thursday to Friday)

Syracuse, N.Y. and Tampa (One roundtrip on Saturday)

Southwest’s resumed flight service starting on April 25, 2022

San Antonio and Los Angeles (One daily roundtrip)

Dallas (Love Field) and Louisville, Ky. (One roundtrip Sunday to Friday)

Houston (Hobby) and Milwaukee (One roundtrip Sunday to Friday)

Nashville and San Jose, Calif. (One roundtrip Sunday to Monday and Thursday to Friday)

Southwest’s resumed Saturday flight service starting on April 30, 2022

Dallas (Love Field) and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Dallas (Love Field) and Norfolk, Va.

Kansas City, Mo. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Kansas City, Mo. and Pensacola, Fla.

Kansas City, Mo. and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Nashville and Seattle

Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The airline industry has seen an increase in travelers following the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

Since March 11, 2021, more than one million people have been screened through TSA security checkpoints throughout the country each day.

While interest in traveling the world has resumed, airports and airlines have been struggling to staff crew due to pandemic-related labor shortages. This includes pilots, flight attendants, TSA officers and more.

A recent travel survey from The Vacationer estimated that 122 million Americans will journey throughout the U.S. for Christmas gatherings.