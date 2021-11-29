Sunday airport travel: TSA screens most passengers since start of pandemic

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 2.4 million people at security checkpoints across the nation Sunday, marking a new pandemic high.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is historically one of the busiest travel days during the holiday week, as well as the Tuesday and Wednesday before the big feast, according to the TSA.

Although Sunday, Nov. 28, broke a pandemic record, it's still below the busiest travel day in TSA's history. The Sunday after Thanksgiving 2019 continues to hold the record with 2.9 million individuals screened at security checkpoints nationwide.

With vaccination rates improving and people regaining confidence in travel this year, the TSA projected that it would be a very busy travel week although it wouldn't reach pre-pandemic levels quite yet.

For the last 10 days, including Nov. 28, checkpoint volume nationwide notched 20.9 million, which is 89% of pre-pandemic levels, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The figure matches the TSA's earlier estimate that about 20 million passengers would be screened during the Thanksgiving travel period, which runs from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 28.