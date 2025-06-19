Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Southwest Airlines
Published

Southwest Airlines announces assigned seating option coming soon

Carrier famous for its open seating reveals timeline for major policy shift

close
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy discusses domestic car manufacturing and air travel safety on ‘The Big Money Show.’ video

Transportation secretary urges travelers to be ‘patient’ amid air travel delays and cancellations

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy discusses domestic car manufacturing and air travel safety on ‘The Big Money Show.’

Southwest Airlines' assigned seating is closer to becoming reality.

The airline, known for its open seating policy, has released more information about when passengers can expect the change.

"We are planning to begin offering booking for assigned and premium seating in the second half of 2025, and we are expected to begin operating with assigned and premium seating in 2026," Southwest Airlines says on its website. 

The company launched a new ad campaign showcasing assigned seating this week, a spokesman told FOX Business, adding that Southwest Airlines "wanted to bring new people to the fold while also reminding current Customers why they chose Southwest in the first place."

SOUTHWEST ADDS 'POWERFUL' COCKPIT ALERT SYSTEM TO DETECT RUNWAY DANGER

Southwest Boeing planes in Austin

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 airplanes are lined up at the gates at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 16, 2025. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

"It was important to us to show them we ‘get it,’" he said. 

The airline has not yet shared exact dates for assigned seating but said to "stay tuned as we approach the third quarter." 

APPLE DIGITAL FEATURE TO MAKE TRAVEL EASIER FOR DOMESTIC FLIERS

Southwest Airlines plane interior

Seats on a Southwest Airlines plane. The company has provided more details about its assigned seating coming soon. (Southwest Airlines / Fox News)

Southwest Airlines has been making a slew of changes lately.

Possibly the most substantial change is the airline's new bag policy, which started only offering free checked bags to certain loyal and business-class customers on May 28.

Southwest plane lands at San Diego international airport

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 airplane approaches San Diego International Airport for a landing on May 10, 2025 in San Diego. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies announced Southwest Airlines is in the process of outfitting all of its Boeing 737 planes with new technology aimed at improving safety on runways.

Last month, the Texas-based airline announced a new rule "requiring customers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flight," a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 31.17 -0.25 -0.80%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Back in December, the airline made a policy change "to reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries." Rather than preparing the cabin for landing at 10,000 feet, flight attendants started doing so at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

Fox News Digital's Ashley DiMella and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report. 