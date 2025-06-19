Southwest Airlines announces assigned seating option coming soon

Southwest Airlines' assigned seating is closer to becoming reality.

The airline, known for its open seating policy, has released more information about when passengers can expect the change.

"We are planning to begin offering booking for assigned and premium seating in the second half of 2025, and we are expected to begin operating with assigned and premium seating in 2026," Southwest Airlines says on its website.

The company launched a new ad campaign showcasing assigned seating this week, a spokesman told FOX Business, adding that Southwest Airlines "wanted to bring new people to the fold while also reminding current Customers why they chose Southwest in the first place."

"It was important to us to show them we ‘get it,’" he said.

The airline has not yet shared exact dates for assigned seating but said to "stay tuned as we approach the third quarter."

Southwest Airlines has been making a slew of changes lately.

Possibly the most substantial change is the airline's new bag policy, which started only offering free checked bags to certain loyal and business-class customers on May 28.

Earlier this week, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies announced Southwest Airlines is in the process of outfitting all of its Boeing 737 planes with new technology aimed at improving safety on runways.

Last month, the Texas-based airline announced a new rule "requiring customers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flight," a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement.

Back in December, the airline made a policy change "to reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries." Rather than preparing the cabin for landing at 10,000 feet, flight attendants started doing so at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

Fox News Digital's Ashley DiMella and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.