Apple digital feature to make travel easier for domestic fliers

Tech giant Apple is on day two of five of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where announcements are being made about what is ahead for its devices.

One of the major announcements made on Monday was that iOS users will be able to create digital identifications with their passports, which can then be used at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints for domestic travel.

The digital ID feature will be available in Apple Wallet this fall when the new iPhone operating system rolls out, Apple said.

When iOS 26 is released, users will see "refreshed boarding passes in Wallet offer the ability to see and share Live Activities for real-time updates on a flight," according to a press release.

"They also provide convenient access to a traveler’s most relevant information, such as Maps to navigate airports, Find My to track important items and report missing bags, and more," it said.

"Digital ID is not a replacement for a physical passport, and cannot be used for international travel and border crossing in lieu of a U.S. passport," the company said.

The TSA did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.