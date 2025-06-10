Expand / Collapse search
Apple
Apple digital feature to make travel easier for domestic fliers

Digital ID feature coming with iOS 26 update includes refreshed boarding passes

Tech giant Apple is on day two of five of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where announcements are being made about what is ahead for its devices.

One of the major announcements made on Monday was that iOS users will be able to create digital identifications with their passports, which can then be used at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints for domestic travel.

The digital ID feature will be available in Apple Wallet this fall when the new iPhone operating system rolls out, Apple said. 

When iOS 26 is released, users will see "refreshed boarding passes in Wallet offer the ability to see and share Live Activities for real-time updates on a flight," according to a press release. 

TSA TELLS AMERICANS THEIR COSTCO CARDS WON'T FLY AT AIRPORT SECURITY DESPITE LOVE FOR HOT DOGS

Apple Wallet app displayed on an iPhone

The Apple Wallet app is displayed on a smartphone on April 25, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Thomas Trutschel/Photothek / Getty Images)

"They also provide convenient access to a traveler’s most relevant information, such as Maps to navigate airports, Find My to track important items and report missing bags, and more," it said.

"Digital ID is not a replacement for a physical passport, and cannot be used for international travel and border crossing in lieu of a U.S. passport," the company said.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS WARN OF ‘REAL ID APOCALYPSE’ WHILE OTHERS ACKNOWLEDGE AMERICANS CAN STILL FLY

Woman holds up passport

Woman shows her passport at her apartment in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post / Getty Images)

WWDC logo illustration

In this photo illustration, the WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images)

The TSA did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. 