Southbound Delta flight diverts back to Boston after 'smoky odor' detected in cabin

A Delta Air Lines flight departing from Boston reversed course after a "smoky odor" was detected in its cabin on Sunday.

Flight 1398, which left Logan International Airport at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday morning, was supposed to land in New Orleans at noon before it reversed course.

The Airbus A220 aircraft carried 87 customers, plus three flight attendants and two pilots. It landed back in Beantown at around 9:35 a.m.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News that the aircraft had declared an emergency in order to get priority landing from air traffic control, and that emergency response personnel had met the plane on the runway. The aircraft made it to its gate safely, and all passengers continued their travels.

"Delta flight 1398 returned to Boston shortly after takeoff after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin," the statement read. "Our flight crew followed established procedures and returned to Boston safely. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also released a statement about the incident.

"Delta Air Lines Flight 1398 returned safely to Boston Logan International Airport around 9:35 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 2, after the crew reported fumes in the flight deck and cabin," the government agency said. "The Airbus 220 was heading to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for more information."

The incident comes less than two weeks after Delta Connection flight 4819 crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17. No passengers died, but the CRJ-900 jet flipped upside down on the runway, and numerous injuries were reported.

In a different Delta-related incident last month, a Delta flight was diverted back to Los Angeles after smoke was detected in the galley.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.