South Carolina lottery wants your dog to appear on its $2 holiday scratch-off tickets

Your pet dog has the chance to be featured on lottery scratch-off tickets in South Carolina this holiday 2023 season

Lottery officials in South Carolina are asking dog owners to submit photos of their pups for a chance to be featured on its $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off tickets.

The lucky winners will appear on the October release of the holiday scratchers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery recent media release.

Dog owners have until May 12 to submit their pup's photo to the South Carolina Education Lottery's website.

Lottery officials will choose five winners to appear on the scratch-off tickets. Those selected will also be awarded a $100 gift card to the pet retailer, Chewy.

Twenty-five dogs will be chosen and those pups' images will then be posted to the South Carolina Education Lottery's website for a public vote.

Viewers have the chance to select their favorite pups beginning Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, the media release reported.

The dogs with the most votes will then be professionally photographed, and those photos will be printed on the Happy Pawlidays scratch-off tickets.

christmas scene and dog split lottery ticket

A lottery contest in South Carolina is asking pet owners to submit photos of their dogs for a chance to have the animals featured on $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off tickets. (iStock / iStock)

The $2 scratch-off tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 3, offering players the chance to win up to $30,000, the lottery agency stated.

The South Carolina Education Lottery produced its first ticket sale in January 2002 and has since "transferred $7.2 billion for appropriation by the General Assembly," the agency shared.

Man uses coin to reveal scratch prize on lottery ticket

Lottery boards throughout the country offer scratch-off games, which have potential prizes hidden under concealed spots. Players get to choose which spots they want to reveal. Some choices can yield an in-store cash payout or a larger prize. (iStock / iStock)

Last year, the South Carolina Education Lottery recorded its second-best year with $564 million transferred to education, $2.26 billion in ticket sales, $1.49 billion in prize winnings and $157.7 million commissioned to retailers, according to the lottery agency's website.

