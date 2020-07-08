Sonic introduces triple-layered summer drink as beverage war continues

Sonic will be serving a triple-layered Lemonberry Slush Float for the summer, the drive-in fast-food chain announced Wednesday.

The multicolored beverage starts with the restaurant’s signature Frozen Lemonade Slush and is topped off with vanilla ice cream and strawberries.

“When you think about summer, you reminisce the tastes of ripened strawberries, tart lemonade and cold, creamy ice cream,” Sonic’s Vice President of Product Innovation and Development Scott Uehlein said in a statement. “The Lemonberry Slush Float embodies all three iconic summer flavors, providing guests with a sip and spoonful of sunshine in a cup and a little moment to celebrate everyone’s favorite season.”

The sweet drink will be available through Aug. 2 and has a starting price of $2.99 for a medium size.

This news comes when fast-food restaurants have been actively promoting seasonal beverages to attract customers. Last month, Burger King introduced its Frozen Fanta Sour Watermelon Shake while Chick-fil-A introduced its Mango Passion Tea Lemonade.

Other notable beverages that have joined summer menus include the Get Up and Glow Dunkin’ Refreshers at Dunkin and the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink at Starbucks.

However, given the status of the coronavirus pandemic, Sonic may have an edge due to its unique drive-in dining concept. The restaurant chain has risen in popularity in 14 states, according to an analysis from market research agency TOP Data.

