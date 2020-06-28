Expand / Collapse search
New Chick-fil-A summer drink debuts Monday

Mango Passion Tea Lemonade, Peach Milkshake will join the restaurant's summer menu

Chick-fil-A is introducing a new beverage and bringing back an old favorite on Monday, the chain said last week.

The Mango Passion Tea Lemonade joins the chicken joint's summer lineup, which succeeds the restaurant's seasonal Strawberry Passion Tea Lemonade from last year. This drink will reportedly be hand-crafted with the chain's signature lemonade, unsweetened iced tea and mango syrup that features mango and passionfruit flavors.

Chick-fil-A's Mango Passion Tea Lemonade (Chick-fil-A)

"Summer is the perfect time for people to quench their thirst with a delicious and refreshing drink like Mango Passion Tea Lemonade," said Ben Bolling, Chick-fil-A's beverages category leader, in a statement. "The beverage was well received when we tested it in Jacksonville, Fla. last fall, so we’re excited to offer it to guests around the country and give them more variety to help sweeten up a meal or midday snack this summer."

The limited-edition tea will be sold at a starting price of $1.99 for a small and $2.19 for a large. It will also be available with diet lemonade and sweetened iced tea.

Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake (Chick-fil-A)

If a summery milkshake is preferred, customers can buy Chick-fil-A's returning Peach Milkshake, which is handspun with the chain's signature ice cream and real peaches. The milkshake will be sold for a starting price of $3.29 for a small and $3.79 for a large.

Both drinks will be available while supplies last at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.