Quiznos partners to test plant-based corned beef sandwich

Quiznos is jumping into the plant-based ingredient war.

The sandwich franchise has partnered with Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli for a plant-based corned beef sandwich.

Beginning Nov. 15, the sandwich will be available in Denver-rea Quiznos for a limited time.

The deli classic includes Swiss cheese, pickles, sauerkraut and honey French dressing on a Quiznos bread of choice.

The sandwich makes its debut ahead of a Nov. 17 appearance on ABC’s “Shark Tank” where it will be decided if a sandwich made from plant-based ingredients can stack-up to the real thing.

“Given consumers’ growing desire for meatless options and the rise of plant-based foods, we wanted to test this modern twist on a deli classic here in Denver where sustainable green lifestyles are thriving,” said Sheila Zimmerman, Vice President of Marketing, REGO Restaurant Group, owner of Quiznos. “Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli is a delicious alternative to traditional deli meat and a perfect brand fit."

Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli's Unreal Corned Beef has been in select delis and grocers in Los Angeles and is now nationwide.