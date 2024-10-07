Some Pyrex buyers could be eligible for a refund from the FTC

Thousands of people who purchased Pyrex measuring cups may be eligible for refunds from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

More than 10,200 individuals "who bought Chinese-made measuring cups" that the FTC said Pyrex owner Instant Brands marketed as "Made in USA" will receive the payments, according to the agency.

The refunds, sent via checks, collectively amount to over $88,000.

They are linked to a 2023 settlement between the FTC and Instant Brands.

The settlement came after the agency accused the company of "falsely claiming that all its popular glass measuring cups were made in the United States during a time some measuring cups were imported from China."

Instant Brands sold over 110,000 Pyrex measuring cup sets to U.S. customers that were made in China and not the U.S., the FTC alleged.

The company purportedly made some Pyrex in China because it "was not able to meet demand for certain measuring cup sets sold on Amazon with cups produced in the United States" from March 2021 to May 2022, according to the agency.

As part of the agreement with the FTC, Instant Brands was ordered to pay a $129,416 judgment. The company also had to agree to requirements related to unqualified, qualified and assembly claims for products it describes as coming from the U.S., the FTC said.

It was finalized in March of last year. The refunds to Pyrex customers are coming from the judgment that the company had to pay, per the agency.

