Recall alert: Some Butterball ground turkey products may be contaminated with plastic

More than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated with plastic, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Butterball, LLC issued the recall for its ground turkey products which were sold under the Farm to Family and Kroger brands at specific BJ’s and Kroger retail stores across the nation.

The recall impacting a "limited quantity" was "prompted by the potential presence of small pieces of hard blue plastic," according to Butterball.

The recalled products can be identified by the establishment number "EST. P-7345," which is located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Concerns arose after "FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey," according to the FSIS recall notice.

This triggered an internal investigation, according to Butterball.

"No other Butterball products are included in this recall, and the current investigation indicates this does not represent a food safety hazard as defined by FDA guidance," Butterball said in a statement.

To date, there have been no reports of injuries connected to recalled products, although consumers who are concerned should contact a healthcare provider, FSIS said.

However, Butterball is asking consumers to check their refrigerators or freezers for these specific products.