Solar eclipse mania: Warby Parker, Burger King, Krispy Kreme offer exclusive products, deals

From burgers and doughnuts to eyeglasses, a slew of companies are trying to capitalize on the solar eclipse by launching exclusive products.

The massive event on Monday is drawing a significant amount of interest with millions of Americans planning to travel in the coming days to find the best spot along the path of totality.

The heightened interest in viewing the Great North American Solar Eclipse is partly due to the fact that this will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

Companies such as Burger King, Krispy Kreme, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay, and Warby Parker are throwing out free goodies and discounts on products, and exclusive offers to loyalty members to celebrate and drum up sales.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker is giving away glasses at stores around the nation for people to safely view the solar eclipse next week – the last one that will be visible from the United States until 2044.

The limited-edition, ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses are used to help people safely view the "astronomical phenomenon" on Monday. The company said it will provide families with two free pairs while supplies last.

According to NASA, "it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing" except for when the moon completely blocks the sun's face.

If the store runs out of glasses, the company plans to give out eclipse pinhole projectors, which will also help people safely view the solar eclipse.

SunChips

Frito Lay-owned SunChips created an exclusive, limited-time new flavor mash-up known as SunChips Solar Eclipse Chips. Customers will have a chance to win the flavor – described as pineapple habanero and black bean spicy gouda - for free but only during the four minutes and 27 seconds of the solar eclipse's duration of totality.

This means starting at 1:33 p.m. CT Monday, fans will have just under five minutes to get their hands on the snack online at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com.

Burger King

Burger King is doling out an exclusive offer for its loyalty members. Throughout Monday, Royal Perks members can text the keyword ECLIPSE to 251251 to claim a special buy-one-get-one Whopper offer. It can be redeemed during or after the eclipse through the app or online.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced its limited-time, all-new "Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut," which is available in stores and online through Monday while supplies last.

The glazed doughnut is dipped in black chocolate icing and topped with silver sprinkles, buttercream made with oreo pieces, and a whole oreo cookie in the center.

While the total solar eclipse, where the moon blocks the sun entirely, will only be visible along the path of totality, every state will get at least a partial view, according to Warby.

If you are in the path of totality, the sky will darken momentarily, and only the sun’s corona will be visible.

The company even created its own map of the path of totality to better assist people who are trying to catch the eclipse.