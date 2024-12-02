Social media user discovers Olive Garden breadstick with mysterious letters, numbers

A breadstick from restaurant chain Olive Garden has drawn attention on social media for seemingly having a few alphanumeric characters on it.

A social media user shared a mid-November TikTok depicting a breadstick bearing "O," "K" and "6" on the side, questioning, "Guys why is there letters on my olive garden breadstick."

The post has received over 361,600 likes and over 3,000 comments to date.

Olive Garden’s verified TikTok account replied to the post that it was "concerned to see this."

The chain also asked the user to send their full name and the restaurant location where the user came across it. There are more than 900 Olive Gardens in the U.S.

FOX Business reached out to Olive Garden and parent company Darden Restaurants for comment.

Speculation about what could have made the alphanumeric characters show up on the breadstick arose in the comments section of the TikTok post, with some claiming it could possibly be connected to the packaging that the well-known menu item comes in.

Olive Garden offers its dine-in customers "never-ending" breadsticks and soup or salad when they buy an adult entree, according to the chain’s website.

A few days after the initial TikTok post, the user published what appeared to be a screenshot of an email from Olive Garden’s guest relations. It contained a $100 gift card to the restaurant chain.

