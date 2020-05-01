Coronavirus social distancing scoreboard shows best, worst states at staying 6 feet apart

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

A new "social distancing scoreboard" by location data company Unacast shows the best and worst countries and states to practice coronavirus social distancing measures based on phone data.

The United States has an overall D score as of Friday, according to the scoreboard, which is a live tool that is updated daily.

Last month, the United States had an overall B score. The discrepancy highlights a change in social distancing behavior as states ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The scores are based on a reduction in mobility, a reduction in nonessential visits and a decrease in encounter density based on the national baseline.

PEOPLE ARE FLYING AGAIN DESPITE CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

"The United States implemented stricter social distancing policies, and earlier, than countries like the U.K. and Russia. However, the drop in human encounters and plateaus at less- reduced levels," reads a Unacast blog post explaining the data. "As the U.S. begins to reopen, it will be interesting to see if this smaller reduction correlates to a slower recovery or even a second wave of the virus."

Several southeastern states received the worst score of F based on three factors: reduction in mobility, reduction in nonessential visits and decrease in encounter density based on the national baseline. Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Mississippi received F scores.

These 10 states each saw a less-than 40 percent reduction in mobility, nonessential visits and human encounters since the map was last updated.

CUOMO: CORONAVIRUS FORCING ALL NEW YORK SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH SPRING

"The Scoreboard is a live tool and is updated daily, so current scores are indicative of social distancing restrictions loosening in many states," a Unacast spokesperson told FOX Business. "For instance, states like Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina have seen a significant increase in mobility since April 15, which is now reflected directly in the Scoreboard."

The spokesperson added that "as more states relax restrictions, scores will continue to go down as the Scoreboard recognizes an A as almost a complete shutdown with average mobility reduced by 70 percent or more."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All other states got either D or C scores. The only state to score higher than a C was Nevada, which got a B-, and Hawaii and Washington, D.C., followed with the highest C scores. These higher ratings indicate that a smaller number of people in these states are moving around because restrictions are tighter or being taken more seriously in those areas.

New Zealand, the U.K., Indonesia and Russia received the highest scores, ranging from Cs to As for different social distancing measurements. Unacast has yet to release overall social distance scores for countries outside the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS