Smoothie King debuting new Power Meal Smoothies ahead of New Year

Smoothie King seems to have New Year’s resolutions in mind with its upcoming beverage line.

The Texas-based smoothie chain will debut a new line of Power Meal Smoothies on Tuesday, Dec. 27, a media representative for Smoothie King Franchises Inc. told FOX Business in an email.

Smoothie King’s Power Meal Smoothies will be available in three flavors, including Blueberry Raspberry, Cinnamon Banana and Spinach Pineapple.

SMOOTHIE KING SET TO RELEASE NEW SMOOTHIES TO IMPROVE GUT HEALTH

Each smoothie is meant to be a "high-protein, low-calorie meal replacement" for customers who desire a health-conscious option, according to Smoothie King’s email.

The three smoothies are reportedly under 350 calories and contain 20 grams of protein, fiber and 23 vitamins and minerals.

The blended drinks were crafted to "support a healthy immune system," according to Smoothie King.

HEALTHY BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE COULD HELP KICKSTART BETTER EATING HABITS IN THE NEW YEAR

The Power Meal Smoothies will join Smoothie King’s already established smoothie lines, which have several flavors in each, including the Feel Energized Blend line, the Get Fit Blends line, the Manage Weight Blends line, the Be Well Blends line, the Enjoy a Treat Blends line and the Kids Blends line.

There are more than 1,400 Smoothie King locations worldwide, including in the United States, Korea, Grand Cayman and Trinidad, according to Smoothie King's corporate summary.

ENERGIZING SPINACH-MANGO SMOOTHIE: TRY THE RECIPE

The company was founded in 1973 in Kenner, Louisiana, by Steve and Cindy Kuhnau.

In 2012, South Korean businessman and Smoothie King franchisee Wan Kim purchased the company from the Kuhnaus. He’s currently the CEO and chairman of the board.

Smoothie King’s media representative noted that the company wants to encourage smoothie consumption during winter as a way to help customers achieve their health goals through the holidays and the new year.

Weight loss diets and nutrition modifications are common New Year’s resolutions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A recent survey published by Herbalife, a multi-level marketing corporation that develops and sells dietary supplements, found that Americans postpone healthy eating to the new year.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll, a U.K.-based third-party market research firm, and consulted 2,000 American adults and 2,750 international adults from five different countries about their end-of-year eating habits.

Four in two Americans (42%) are reportedly using end-of-year celebrations as an excuse to postpone healthy eating.

Nearly a quarter of Americans (24%) admitted they’re still carrying holiday weight from last year and on average they expect to gain 5.5 pounds by the end of 2022, according to Herbalife’s commissioned survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As a whole, 55% of the survey’s respondents said eating healthier is a top resolution for 2023.