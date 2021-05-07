Smoke alarms recalled due to possible failure

More than 200,000 smoke alarms are being recalled nationwide over fears that they may fail to work during emergencies, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms "can fail to alert consumers to a fire" and must be replaced, according to CPSC's notice.

In addition to the notice, the North Carolina-based company Kidde Fire Safety warned consumers on Twitter that "if you own a Kidde TruSense smoke or smoke/carbon monoxide alarm, it may need to be replaced."

The Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms with the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall.

The smoke alarms were sold at major retailers across the nation including Walmart, Home Depot and Menards, as well as "other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors," between May 2019 and September 2020, CPSC said.

Consumers were also able to purchase the alarms online through retailers including Amazon and ShopKidde.com.

Consumers are told to "immediately contact Kidde" to replace their alarm for free. Until consumers get a replacement, they are encouraged to keep using the recalled alarms.

The company posted a "step-by-step" guide on how to properly identify the affected alarms and how to submit a claim for a replacement.

To date, no injuries or incidents have been reported that are related to the recalled alarm.