Smirnoff Ice offers phony lame Christmas gifts with drink hidden inside

By FOXBusiness
If you and your bros are running dry on ways to creatively “ice” each other, Smirnoff Ice has your back this holiday season.

The company is selling bottles of Smirnoff Ice Original that come shipped in a fake-out box from the non-existent brand Cremsiffino — an anagram for Smirnoff Ice — that are designed to look like they hold “boring” gifts like wooden clothes hangers, an ironing board or a hand mixer rather than a flavored malt beverage.

People (over the age of 21, of course) across the U.S. (where legally permissible) can visit GiftAGram.com/SmirnoffIceBoxes to purchase Cremsiffino gift boxes filled with one bottle of Smirnoff Ice Original for just $20 including shipping. (Smirnoff)

“Icing” is the decade-old drinking game in which someone sneakily presents a Smirnoff Ice to another person, who is then required to kneel and chug the alcoholic beverage.

Smirnoff brand director Krista Kiisk said in a news release that Smirnoff Ice “has a history of being unconventional and adding fun to any occasion.”

“With the Cremsiffino boxes, we’ve turned what can be a boring gifting moment into delicious, unforgettable fun, and the gift giver into the party legend,” Kiisk said.

The gifts cost $20 each on Giftagram, or $10 for the box alone. Of course, anyone buying the beverage must be 21 or older.

