Slapjacked: Reddit users shocked at price increase of Denny's breakfast platter

A Reddit user's recent post about the cost of a Lumberjack Slam at Denny's received shocked reactions from others at how quickly the prices at the breakfast chain have increased.

User "Front_Usual_2884" posted a picture of a menu on the "r/Inflation" subreddit July 3, showing the Lumberjack Slam at one Denny's location costs $17.99.

The Lumberjack Slam comes with buttermilk pancakes, grilled ham, bacon strips, all-pork sausage links, two fresh eggs made to order, hash browns and white toast.

The menu noted that for an additional $3.09, a diner can upgrade the pancakes on the Lumberjack Slam to a choice of different premium pancake varieties.

Denny's prices vary by region and restaurant. On the Denny's website, the Lumberjack Slam is listed as having a starting price of $16.29. The Reddit user did not note the location of the Denny's where he snapped the picture of the menu.

Even since the Reddit post, the starting price of the Lumberjack Slam has increased nationally.

Redditor "CodingFatman" noted in a July 3 comment that the Lumberjack Special's price on Denny's website was $14.49, nearly $2 less than the listed price Aug. 3.

"For my daughter, my wife, and self, 3 meals and 2 coffees plus 20% tip was $78," wrote Front_Usual_288. "Our usual breakfast place is kind of fancy, and less expensive than this abomination."

Reddit users claimed they used to pay far less than $17.99 for the same order.

"Damn this used to be like $9 I think when I was in high school (2005)," one user wrote.

"I used to get a lumberjack, coffee and cake for under $20," another recalled.

"I feel like it was like 12.99 just a few years ago," another user said.

And another user had a humorous suggestion as to why the price was so high.

"You’re paying extra for the lumberjack to come out and slam you at the end," he said.

Denny's does not have standardized pricing across the United States. So, it is unclear how much the Lumberjack Slam has increased in price over the years.

In December 2022, however, SFGATE reporter Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited "the most expensive Denny's in California," a location in San Francisco.

At that time, the Lumberjack Slam, the most expensive item on the menu, came in at $19.99 before tax and tip, Madrigal-Yankowski wrote.

Additionally, the website Fast Food Menu Prices lists a price of $11.49 for the Lumberjack Slam. The article says it was last updated in October 2023.

Denny's did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

