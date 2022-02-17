Skyline Chili recalled due to misbranding, allergy concerns

More than 2,000 pounds of Skyline chili are being recalled following reports that the cans actually contain cream of chicken soup.

Morgan Foods issued the recall for its 10.5-ounce Skyline Original Chili cans "due to misbranding and undeclared allergens" after the reported mix-up in manufacturing, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The problem was discovered by consumers who reported to the company that the cans labeled as chili contained cream of chicken soup," the notice read.

The FSIS said the product contains three known allergens — milk, wheat and soy – which are not listed on the product label.

The affected products, which were shipped nationwide, have the lot code "L2121" and product code "CHC8T UPY." They also have a best-by date of Dec. 21, 2023. The cans were then packed in trays that have an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

To date, there haven't been any reports of adverse reactions related to the products, although customers with concerns should about contact a health care provider, according to the recall.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries," the agency said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The agency said it routinely checks to make sure companies are notifying their customers of a recall and that measures are being taken to ensure the product is no longer available.