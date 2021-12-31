Six Flags and Knott's Berry Farm in California closed this week due to bad weather

Severe storm conditions in California forced two major theme parks to temporarily close during the recent holiday week. Other theme parks in the area, however, were able to remain open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Both Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. Six Flags had also closed on Wednesday due to weather conditions.

Six Flags posted about the closings on its Twitter page. The park also had to close on Dec. 14 and Dec. 23 of this month due to weather conditions.

NEW YEAR'S EVE: THESE ARE THE BEST CITIES TO CELEBRATE

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Knott’s Berry Farm also announced that it would closing the theme park at 1 pm on Thursday due to the weather conditions. The California Marketplace, however, remained open until 7 pm.

Disneyland in Anaheim and Universal Studios in Hollywood remained open, however.

While the weather in California may be causing some theme parks to close, some parks in Florida are preparing to reopen.

Fox Business previously reported that Typhoon Lagoon, a water park at Disney World in Florida, will reopen on January 2, 2022. According to a news release from Disney, the park will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and Typhoon Lagoon will be included in these celebrations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The water park closed in March 2020, along with the rest of Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Disney has reopened the other theme parks at the resort, including Blizzard Beach Water Park.