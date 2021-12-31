Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Theme Parks

Six Flags and Knott's Berry Farm in California closed this week due to bad weather

Other theme parks in California, like Disneyland and Universal Studios, did not close

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 30

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Severe storm conditions in California forced two major theme parks to temporarily close during the recent holiday week. Other theme parks in the area, however, were able to remain open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Knotts Berry Farm skyline view

Knotts Berry Farm closed at 1 pm on Thursday, but the California Market remained open until 7 pm. (iStock)

Both Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. Six Flags had also closed on Wednesday due to weather conditions.

Six Flags posted about the closings on its Twitter page. The park also had to close on Dec. 14 and Dec. 23 of this month due to weather conditions.

NEW YEAR'S EVE: THESE ARE THE BEST CITIES TO CELEBRATE

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Knott’s Berry Farm also announced that it would closing the theme park at 1 pm on Thursday due to the weather conditions. The California Marketplace, however, remained open until 7 pm.

Disneyland in Anaheim and Universal Studios in Hollywood remained open, however.

Disneyland 60th anniversary castle with people walking

Disneyland remained open, despite the bad weather. (iStock)

While the weather in California may be causing some theme parks to close, some parks in Florida are preparing to reopen.

Fox Business previously reported that Typhoon Lagoon, a water park at Disney World in Florida, will reopen on January 2, 2022. According to a news release from Disney, the park will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and Typhoon Lagoon will be included in these celebrations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The water park closed in March 2020, along with the rest of Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Disney has reopened the other theme parks at the resort, including Blizzard Beach Water Park.