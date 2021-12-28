Disney World to reopen Typhoon Lagoon Water Park after being closed for nearly 2 years

January is the perfect time for a water park to reopen in Florida.

Disney World in Florida announced that after being closed due to COVID-19, it will be reopening one of its popular water parks. The date has set to coincide with the closing of the resort’s other water park, which will be receiving its annual refurbishment.

Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on January 2, 2022. According to a news release from Disney, the park will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and Typhoon Lagoon will be included in these celebrations.

The water park closed in March 2020, along with the rest of Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Disney has reopened the other theme parks at the resort, including Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Typhoon Lagoon, however, remained closed throughout this entire period.

Blizzard Beach will be temporarily closing in the beginning of January to undergo its annual refurbishment. Since Florida’s winters are typically warmer than the rest of the United States, however, Disney says that it’s still a good season for guests to visit a water park.

The Disney Parks Blog announced the reopening of the water park, along with the return of two popular festivals to California’s Disneyland Resort.

From Jan. 21 through Feb. 13 of next year, guests will be able to participate in the Lunar New Year celebration. Starting on March 4, Disneyland will host the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival, which will run through April 26.

The Food and Wine Festival will allow guests to sample a variety of food options from a dozen festival marketplaces. Culinary demonstrations with celebrity and local chefs will also be held, along with wine tasting seminars.