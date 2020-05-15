Expand / Collapse search
The Fed

‘Significant' financial vulnerabilities amid coronavirus pandemic, Fed warns

Businesses have been slammed in COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters
Former Hostess CEO Greg Rayburn argues lack of consumer demand will continue across the economy into next year.

Fed tries to combat coronavirus impact but can’t stimulate consumer demand: Former Hostess CEO



The U.S. Federal Reserve warned Friday that the financial sector faces “significant” vulnerabilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses and households grapple with fragile finances for the foreseeable future.

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on coronavirus’ economic impact. Video

In its latest report on financial stability issues, the Fed said the global pandemic imposed sweeping risks. While policy actions from the Fed and others have helped bolster the economy, and the banking system has withstood the initial downturn, the report warned of major risks if the pandemic proves lengthy or more severe.

“The COVID-19 outbreak poses severe risks to businesses of all sizes and millions of households,” the central bank said.

