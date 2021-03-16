Should we be picky choosing a COVID-19 vaccine brand? Dr. Saphier answers

Now that Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson all have coronavirus vaccines on the market and in the arms of patients, there are more immunizations to go around.

But people have been pretty choosy about which vaccination they want to receive. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier told “FOX Business Tonight” Tuesday that patients shouldn’t waste time worrying about the label and should take what they can get.

“The vaccine that is offered to you is the vaccine that you should consider getting,” she said. “I don’t necessarily think that every single person needs to get a vaccine. I believe it’s a personal choice.”

Saphier said a conversation regarding risk versus choice is important to have with a patient’s physician if there are underlying concerns, but emphasized her confidence in all three vaccines anyway.

“[They] have all demonstrated 100% efficacy in keeping people out of the hospital and saving their life when it comes to the severity of COVID-19,” she said. “Therefore, if you feel a vaccine is right for you, I encourage you to get any vaccine that is being offered to you.”

Moderna recently announced they will begin testing their vaccine on young children from six months to 11 years old. Even though kids are least vulnerable to the virus, Saphier said vaccinating them is vital in controlling overall transmission.

“When it comes to actually controlling the level of viral transmission, yes, we want to make sure that that viral spread is lower,” she said. “And with that would come testing these vaccines in our children.”

Saphier said even though both Moderna and Pfizer are testing vaccinations for adolescents with no results yet, she is confident they will surface as effective.

