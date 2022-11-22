Sheetz drops gas prices during Thanksgiving week to $1.99 a gallon

In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time.

The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20.

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager at Sheetz, told FOX Business, "Through this reduction, our customers will be able to fill up their vehicles with Unleaded 88 at a significantly discounted rate. Leveraging the discount and reward points, some customers are even able to purchase gas for under a dollar a gallon."

This limited promotion is the chain's way of "kicking off the holiday season" and will only be available at select stores, Sheetz wrote in its statement.

The chain’s holiday price will only be available at 368 Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88.

"Unleaded 88 is a great option for the majority of drivers on the road today, it is approved by the EPA to be used in all vehicles made in 2001 or newer. This encompasses 90% of vehicles on the road day," added Ruffner

In the announcement, Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, commented, "Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve."

This holiday price is the precursor to a new promotion that will be offered starting Nov. 28, according to the release.

This additional promotion will be offered to customers who join My Sheetz Rewardz and purchase Unleaded 88 during the holiday special, resulting in redeemable points for fuel discounts and select food or beverage items, announced the chain on the Nov. 20 release.

"We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday," added Travis Sheetz.