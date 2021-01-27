Shaquille O'Neal sells opulent Florida mansion with indoor basketball court for $16.5M

Shaquille O’Neal sold his opulent Orlando, Fla. mansion for roughly $12 million under its original asking price.

The former NBA hotshot initially put the home on the market in 2018. According to the New York Post, he’s finally unloaded the 31,000 square foot lakefront complex for $16.5 million after knocking down the price four times over the last three years.

According to the home’s listing, the property sits on the grounds of an old gated golf course and offers 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. In addition to having tons of space, the mansion seems tailor-made for a basketball star to call home. It sits a mere 700 feet away from Lake Butler and, among its many amenities, includes a 6,000 sq. ft. indoor basketball court.

The court isn't the only luxury the property officers. The new owner can take advantage of Shaq’s former 17-car showroom-style garage or relax in the cigar bar with a walk-in humidor. The house also boasts wine storage and a soundproof home theater. Other creature comforts include three fireplaces, smart-home technology and a chef’s kitchen with “top-of-the-line appliances.” However, if the indoor kitchen doesn’t suffice, the homeowner can opt to use the outdoor kitchen.

In addition to being able to cook outdoors, the home takes advantage of Florida’s year-round warm weather with a 95 ft. long, 15 ft deep swimming pool with a huge rock waterfall adjacent to its tiki-style cabana. Because it’s situated on the lake, the home offers two covered boat slips allowing the homeowner to have their options when it comes time to go out on the water.

The New York Post notes that the former basketball player bought the property for $3.95 million in 1993. Today, that equates to roughly $7.2 million with inflation. While the complex is a dream for any basketball enthusiast, Shaq reportedly doesn’t need a home in Florida now that he’s spending a majority of his time in Atlanta, Ga. as a sports analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” according to Mansion Global.