Shaq introduces Shaq-a-Roni Pizza at Papa John's

Papa John's will donate one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold to charity

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is considered by many to be larger than life and now he has a pizza to match.

Papa John’s announced today the launch of the new Shaq-a-Roni pizza in collaboration with O'Neal who is a board member and restaurant owner.

Conceived by O’Neal himself, the Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pizza that will also help charities.

Papa John’s will donate one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through August 23, 2020 to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.

“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement,” said Shaquille O’Neal.

This year, Papa John’s has committed $500,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help fund leadership development programs and the learning experience for youth and communities, and a two-year grant of $500,000 to UNCF to support their mission to provide equal access to college education.

