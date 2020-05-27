Expand / Collapse search
Papa John's no-contact delivery spurs sales during coronavirus lockdown

The company's North American restaurants have mostly remained open for business

The Wall Street Journal
FOX Business' Susan Li talks about Papa John's success in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Papa John's to hire 20,000 employees

FOX Business' Susan Li talks about Papa John's success in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Papa John's International Inc. has experienced a continued streak of higher demand as the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded in North America, the pizza chain said Wednesday.

Comparable year-over-year sales growth between April 27 and May 24 was 33.5% at Papa John's restaurants in North America. That followed year-over-year growth of 26.9% at North America restaurants between March 30 and April 26.

Chief Executive Rob Lynch attributed the growth to the company's no-contact delivery efforts, and to new products.

The company's North American restaurants have mostly remained open for business with the exception of locations in stadiums and universities, the company said. About 320 stores in the Middle East, Latin America and Europe are closed because of the pandemic.